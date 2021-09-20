Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to Russia in connection with the armed incident at Perm State University, Trend reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.
"We express our sincere and deep condolences to the people of Russia, the families, and relatives of those who died as a result of the attack at Perm State University and wish a speedy recovery to the victims," the message says.
A student opened fire with a traumatic weapon at Perm State University. As a result of the incident, 6 people were killed, 28 were injured.
