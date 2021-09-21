Azerbaijan, France look to sign agreement on mine clearance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.21

The head of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency Vugar Suleymanov met with the French Ambassador Zacharie Gross, Trend reports citing the agency.

The meeting parties exchanged views on humanitarian demining operations carried out by the agency in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

Besides, the issues of financial support by France for demining activities in Azerbaijan and those issues which require support in this area were discussed.

In the near future, a document is envisaged to be signed between the parties covering areas such as support for demining operations, assistance to persons who suffered from mines, and implementation of projects to raise awareness of dangers from explosives.