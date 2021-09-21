Turkish, Azerbaijani jets conduct welcome flight over Bosphorus within TEKNOFEST-2021 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Fighter jets of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey made a welcome flight over the Bosphorus Strait on September 21, Trend reports citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

The flight was performed by two MiG-29 fighters of the Azerbaijan Air Force, as well as F-4 and F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force.

The 'TEKNOFEST-2021' festival of aviation and space technologies kicked off in Turkey's Istanbul on Sept. 21.

Military aircraft of Azerbaijan and Turkey will perform demonstration flights within the festival, which will run until September 26.