Road to be built from Turkey’s Igdir to Azerbaijan – President Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23
Trend:
A road will be built from Turkey’s Igdir city to Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists in the US on Sept. 23, Trend reports.
"There will be railways too,” the president said.
