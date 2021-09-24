Zangazur corridor to expand list of existing trade, transport routes - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:12

The Zangazur corridor between Azerbaijan and Turkey will expand the list of existing trade and transport routes, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The minister made the remark while speaking at the ministerial of the Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The opening of the meeting was made by the session’s Chairman Abdullah Shahid and Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Courtenay Rattray.

The meeting adopted the Ministerial Declaration.

In his speech Bayramov noted that the development of efficient and reliable transit routes requires wide cooperation of the countries, through the territory of which Zangazur corridor will run.

He also stated that Azerbaijan is interested in expanding cooperation within the group of the above countries.

The minister informed the meeting participants about the possibilities of large-scale transport projects initiated by Azerbaijan, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Baku International Sea Trade Port and others.

According to him, Azerbaijan continues to take steps to create the necessary infrastructure to become an international logistics and transit hub.

Bayramov also stressed that the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict opens up new perspectives for regional cooperation, development and prosperity through normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The emerging transport hub to be created in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] will strengthen the position of the entire South Caucasus within the scope of Trans-Eurasian transport projects, added the minister.

LLDC group was established to promote effective transit cooperation among landlocked developing countries and contribute as a result of their integration into the global economy and the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The group unites 32 countries with different levels of development.