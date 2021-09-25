Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers holds expanded meeting (PHOTO) UPDATE

Details added (first version posted at 20:09)

An expanded meeting of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Sept. 24, Trend reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting was dedicated to the discussion of the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2022 and indicators of consolidated budgets for the next three years.

Opening the meeting, Asadov said that 2020 was a significant year for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands as a result of a brilliant victory over Armenia. This victory in the 44-day second Karbakah war was achieved thanks to the leadership qualities of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev unconditional support from the people and their unity around the head of state, courage and high combat capability of the Azerbaijani army.

Touching upon the economic indicators of the past period of 2021, the prime minister said that economic growth in the first 8 months amounted to 3.6 percent.

At the same time, the growth in the non-oil sector was 5.7 percent, and in the non-oil industry - 18.4 percent, the official added.

Carrying out reconstruction work in the liberated territories, creating modern spheres of the economy, infrastructure, forming agriculture, tourism as the main areas of activity, creating a new international and regional transport and logistics corridor is one of the main priorities, and this issue is reflected in the state budget for next year.

In 2022, one of the main priorities will be the creation of financial guarantees to strengthen the material and technical base of the army, provide it with modern military equipment and weapons, further strengthen the country's defense capability and national security, improve the defense industry and other measures, Asadov said.

Practical measures taken in Azerbaijan to minimize the negative impact of COVID-19 on the population and keep the situation under control were also noted.

It was noted that in order to combat the pandemic in 2022, an appropriate amount will be provided in the state budget.

Preventing the risks of climate change and adequately responding to possible consequences were characterized as major challenges facing the government. It was noted that the main priority in agriculture is to achieve qualitative changes, increase productivity and efficiency.

At the same time, it was emphasized that preventing the negative impact of rising prices for some goods in the world markets on the country's food supply, reducing dependence on imports and reliable organization of food security are among the issues requiring special attention.

It was noted that in this regard, appropriate decisions were made in connection with subsidies to reduce the negative impact of a sharp rise in world prices for wheat on the cost of flour and flour products sold in the country.

It was emphasized that work will continue to ensure transparency and efficiency in public procurement, and appropriate steps will be taken to decisively prevent overpriced procurement.

It was emphasized that during tenders, contracts are often concluded with a single source, which is unacceptable. It was noted that consistent measures would be taken to ensure the efficient functioning of the country's subsidy mechanism.

It was said that strengthening social protection, social reforms, the creation of public jobs, employment issues and improving the social welfare of the poor should always be in the spotlight.

It was noted that comprehensive state care for the families of martyrs and war invalids, providing them with material support, treatment and improving their social condition will continue to be a priority task.

The prime minister reiterated that a dignified service to the people, a caring and sensitive approach to citizens' appeals is one of the main duties of members of the government, and this issue should always be in the spotlight.

Then the reports on the agenda items were heard and discussions were held.