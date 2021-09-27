Karabakh to become region of prosperous development - ETIC

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Sept.27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's Karabakh hopefully will soon become a region of prosperous development, President of the Extreme Traveler International Congress (ETIC) Kolja Spori told Trend during his visit to Fuzuli International Airport together with a group of international travelers.

“Every year we go to hard-to-reach places where no one has been for a long time, and I’m very proud that today we are among the first to visit Fuzuli International Airport and that we have the opportunity to visit the region. We’ll also go to Aghdam and Shusha. We want to learn about the history of the conflict [Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict], as well as about the latest events,” Spori said.

“We hope that Karabakh will turn into a region of prosperous development for all. We’ll learn a lot about the history of the conflict and the current situation. We have just landed and there is a long day ahead. We are a group of the most frequently traveling people in the world, we want to visit places where not everyone has been and which are difficult to get to. We are really interested in understanding the history of the region and the history of the conflict," he noted.

It’s the first time that a group of international travelers of the world scale visited Karabakh, having set off on a test commercial flight to Fuzuli International Airport.

More than 30 travelers from 11 countries – the US, UK, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, and Russia - take part in the trip. For the first time, heads of four leading international networks uniting travelers from all over the world are in Karabakh. These are ETIC (Extremal Travelers International Congress) chairman Kolja Spori, MTP (Most Traveler People) chairman Charles Veley, TCC (Travelers' Century Club) President Jo Ann Schwartz, and NomadMania Club Chairman Harry Mitsidis.

The delegation also includes the famous Belgian businessman Patrick Maselis, Don Parrish (US), considered the most traveling man in the world, founder of the Portuguese Altantik University Joao Paulo Peixoto, US journalist, a correspondent for "The Wall Street Journal", BBC, "The Hill" Dave Seminara, renowned tourism experts, and marketers.