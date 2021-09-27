Azerbaijani ombudsperson issues statement on anniversary of Second Karabakh War beginning (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 10:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva made a statement in connection with the beginning of the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Trend reports on Sept.27 citing the Ombudsman Office.

"On September 27, 2020, at 06:00 (GMT +4), the Armenian armed forces grossly violated the ceasefire and, in order to occupy new territories, subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army, as well as the villages of Gapanly (Tartar district), Syraghly and Orta Garvand (Aghdam district), Alkhanly and Shukurbayli (Fuzuli district) and Jojug Marjanly (Jabrayil district) to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery installations, as a result of which many innocent people died,” the statement said.

"During the 44-day war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], the Armenian armed forces had been intensively firing at Naftalan city, Aghdam, Agdjabadi, Beylagan, Dashkasan, Fuzuli, Goranboy and Tartar districts. Armenia had been also shelling from heavy artillery and inflicting missile strikes on the cities of Ganja, Barda, Mingachevir, Gabala, Siyazan, and Khizi, located far from the combat zone. Baku was also the target of the missile attacks," the statement further noted.

"Armenia used Scud ballistic missiles. and Iskender-M, as well as prohibited weapons white phosphorus-filled cluster munitions. As a result, over 100 civilians, including 11 children, were killed, and more than 450 people were injured. As a result of artillery shelling on the territory of Azerbaijan, 12,000 civil infrastructure facilities were destroyed or seriously damaged, including more than 3,400 houses, 120 apartment buildings, many schools, hospitals, and kindergartens," the statement said.

The document emphasized that as a result of deliberate arsons and other acts of environmental terror by Armenia, the damage was caused to the ecology of Karabakh, including the polluted water sources, and the destruction of unique species of plants and animals.

"Armenia destroyed Azerbaijani cities and villages, and cultural monuments. The mines laid by this country after the adoption of the trilateral statement on November 10, 2020 [between presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenian prime minister to end the Second Karabakh War] led to the death of more than 140 people," the document noted.

The document was sent to the UN Secretary General, Security Council, High Commissioner for Human Rights, High Commissioner of the World Organization for Refugees, UNICEF, UNESCO, EU, CE, OSCE, international and European ombudsman institutions.

Besides, it was sent to the Asian Ombudsmen Association, OIC, and the Ombudsmen Association of the member states of this structure, the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the OIC, the International Peace Bureau, the European Network of Ombudsmen for Children's Rights, the Federation for World Peace, ombudsmen of various countries and national human rights institutions, embassies of Azerbaijan and foreign embassies in the country, and the diaspora organizations.