Memories of IDPs make Azerbaijani president emotional (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the Turkish Anadolu Agency on September 27, Trend reports.

During the interview, President Aliyev got emotional when he spoke about visits to the liberated territories and internally displaced people (IDPs) living, longing for their native land.

President Aliyev stressed that the IDPs were in anguish for 30 years.

"These people always stood before my eyes. They have gone through so much suffering and torment, but they did not break, they stood firm. This is Azerbaijan! This is the Azerbaijani people!"