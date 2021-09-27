Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss military-technical support issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan-Head of the Main Department of Logistics, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov met with a delegation headed by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Turkey Muhsin Dere, who is in Azerbaijan on a working visit, Trend reports via press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The sides noted that cooperation between the armies of two countries, based on friendly and fraternal relations, is successfully developing.

The parties stressed the importance of joint cooperation to improve logistics and discussed the work to be done in this direction.

The prospects of including the latest weapons and other military equipment produced by the Turkish defense industry on the basis of modern technologies in the armament of the Azerbaijani army were discussed at the meeting.