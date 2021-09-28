Diplomats, analysts discuss new regional order in S.Caucasus, after second Karabakh war (PHOTO)

Politics 28 September 2021 14:30 (UTC+04:00)
Diplomats, analysts discuss new regional order in S.Caucasus, after second Karabakh war (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

The round table meeting was held on September 27 in Paris under the auspices of the European Union Institute for Security Studies as part of the events timed to the first anniversary of the beginning of the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, Trend reports on Sept. 28.

Azerbaijan's ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev, French experts, political analysts and representatives of NGOs working in the field of international conflicts, de-mining and confidence-building measures attended the meeting.

Ambassador Mustafayev informed the participants about the post-conflict situation in the region, emphasizing that a new regional order has been created in the South Caucasus, the main elements of which are Azerbaijan’s growing role, the strategic dialogue and cooperation between Russia and Turkey, the mechanism of the trilateral declaration signed on November 10, as well as the OSCE Minsk Group.

The ambassador informed the participants of the round table meeting about the main tasks of the post-conflict period, namely, de-mining of the liberated territories, clarifying of the fate of almost 4,000 missing Azerbaijani citizens, restoration of the liberated territories, concluding of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

While answering the question about the role of the OSCE Minsk Group, the ambassador stressed that it will depend on whether the OSCE Minsk Group and its co-chairs can adapt to the new regional realities.

In turn, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to UNESCO spoke about the relations between Azerbaijan and UNESCO, including the efforts to organize a visit of the UNESCO expert mission to Azerbaijan to assess the damage caused by the Armenian Armed Forces to Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage during the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories.

The views on a wide range of issues related to the situation in the South Caucasus region, relations between Azerbaijan and France were exchanged.

Azerbaijani diplomats answered numerous questions of French experts and political analysts during the meeting.

