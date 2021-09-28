Second Karabakh war showed that Armenia has no chance in front of us - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28

Trend:

The second Karabakh war showed that they [Armenia] have no chance in front of us, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the French France 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

“With respect to our position about establishing peace in the region, I made several public statements. Probably, if you look in internet you will find them, particularly to start to work on delimitation and demarcation of the borders, to start preparing for negotiations, comprehensive negotiations on peace agreement with Armenia. All these are gestures of good will and none of them by the way, was responded adequately by Armenian leadership,” Azerbaijani president said.

“They either ignore them, or they were saying that they are not ready. But the source of my statement was the tendency which we observe in Armenia, the tendency of revanchism among certain part of political establishment, not only opposition but also government, public statements and more important, practical steps in order to seek revenge, attempts to militarize Armenia, attempts to get access to new modern weapons for one purpose - to restart it again,” President Aliyev said.

“Therefore, my words may seem rude, but the main purpose of those words was to warn Armenian leadership, and Armenian political establishment, that any sign of revanchism, any sign of threat to our people and our statehood and our territorial integrity will be responded, and they know how we respond and the second Karabakh war showed that they have no chance in front of us. We don’t want to start war, we don’t need it. We never needed during the years of negotiations but now, I think it’s time to warn them to give up the efforts of revanchism and to look to the future,” the head of state said.