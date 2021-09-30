Azerbaijan puts into operation Command Control Center of Land Forces (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Trend:

For the purpose of stable control over the forces and means directly subordinate to the command of the Land Forces of Azerbaijan, the Command Control Center has been put into operation, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Command Control Center will also ensure interaction with other branches of the Armed Forces, analyze and inform the higher command about the data coming from the headquarters and troops, the statement of the ministry reads.

According to the statement, at the center, functioning in cooperation with the central command post of the Ministry of Defense, a briefing was presented on the events that took place during the day in military units subordinate to the command of the Ground Forces, as well as in the border areas, reports of commanders were heard.

The operational situation in each direction is monitored by means of optical-electronic means of observation, interaction with the forces, and means of the combat arms is carried out continuously, the statement added.