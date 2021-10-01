Turkey will never forget hatred directed against Azerbaijan - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Turkey will never forget the hatred directed against Azerbaijan, who liberated its territories from Armenia's occupation, and Turkey fully supports it, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

President Erdogan made the remark at the opening of the autumn session of the parliament of the 27th convocation.

He stressed that Turkey knows the value of brotherhood, friendship and cooperation.