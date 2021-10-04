Non-Aligned Movement countries managed to unite despite COVID-19 pandemic - Azerbaijani FM

Politics 4 October 2021 20:29 (UTC+04:00)
Non-Aligned Movement countries managed to unite despite COVID-19 pandemic - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.4

Trend:

The member states of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) have been able to unite in the face of a common enemy [COVID-19 pandemic] despite having different views on some issues and therefore it’s necessary to explore other potential areas to further strengthen the unity, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the remark at the opening session of the Inaugural Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement Youth Network held on Oct.4.

According to him, in terms of exploring new potential areas to further strengthen the unity, the NAM Youth Network would be an additional contribution to the organization’s activity.

Welcoming the event participants, the minister pointed out that it’s a distinct honor for Azerbaijan as the incumbent chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement to initiate the establishment of this network at this historic moment when we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the movement.

“As you are aware, at the NAM Baku Summit in 2019, the heads of state and government of NAM Member States supported the establishment of NAM Youth Network for enabling the youth representatives of NAM Member States to exchange ideas and visions on current challenges that they face in ensuring sustainable progress and to identify how these difficulties could be overcome through concerted and adequate responses of their States,” he further said.

“Proceeding from this understanding Azerbaijani Chairmanship has worked out the concept of NAM Youth Network which is expected to gradually transform to one of the most effective youth organizations at the global scale,” Bayramov noted. “The world today is home to the largest generation of young people in history – 1.8 billion. Close to 90 percent of them live in developing countries, where the Member States of Non-Aligned Movement constitute an absolute majority.”

“Connected to each other like never before, young people contribute to the resilience of their communities by proposing innovative solutions and driving social progress. At the same time, they continue to face multifaceted challenges, including, among others, access to quality education, healthcare, and decent work, forced displacement, different forms of discrimination and marginalization, all of which impede them to achieve their full potential,” he noted.

“The way how young people navigate their way and overcome these challenges is critical for the progress of mankind. Youth development and youth engagement are essential elements of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well,” the minister added. “Azerbaijan believes that the formation of NAM Youth Network with a solid structure and clear, result-oriented vision will enable the NAM youth community to address the youth development-related challenges more effectively and to convey the unified messages of NAM youth to the international community in a more systematic way.”

“NAM Member States expect the Youth Network to represent the interests of NAM youth at different international forums, in close cooperation and partnership with relevant UN agencies and youth-related institutions, and to help to raise awareness among the youth about the important mission that NAM is carrying in light of the growing challenges to peace and security,” he stated. “As it’s seen, your mission is not less important and difficult than ours as official authorities of NAM Member States. Nevertheless, we trust you and are confident that acting in unity you will overcome all the challenges ahead of you and will operate the Network as much smooth and effective as possible.”

“One of the chairmanship priorities of Azerbaijan to the Non-Aligned Movement is to promote the values of multilateralism in ensuring concerted and adequate response to the challenges of the contemporary world. While assuming this significant and responsible capacity of NAM Chairmanship, Azerbaijan stated its resolute commitment to the promotion of multilateralism and Bandung Principles,” he also noted.

“Unprecedented and unexpected magnitude of challenges caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 was a litmus test for effective multilateralism. Gladly, through its timely, united, and effective responses in addressing the pandemic our Movement once again demonstrated its continued role and validity in the multilateral realm,” Bayramov said.

“In these very challenging times, our ability to mobilize and put forward practical solutions received broad international recognition. World leaders and heads of reputable international organizations commended Movement’s exemplary and standout solidarity in face of the crisis,” he pointed out. “Our solidarity has demonstrated that despite fragmented approaches among the NAM Member States on certain issues of global concern, we are able to mobilize against common enemies. Therefore, we are of the view that we need to explore more on potential other areas for further cementing our unity. NAM Youth Network, in this regard, will be an additional invaluable asset for our Movement.”

“Agenda of the Inaugural Meeting includes many important issues that are instrumental to lay the firm foundation of the NAM Youth Network. With your innovative thoughts and ideas, I am sure, you will produce an effective outcome at the end of these two days for setting up a Network corresponding to our expectations,” he also added.

“As you know, this year we celebrate the 60th anniversary of NAM. On October 11-12, 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia and Azerbaijan will co-organize a High-level Commemorative Event dedicated to the 60th anniversary of our Movement. Leaders of founding members of NAM, as well as foreign ministers of all NAM Member States, have been invited to the event,” the official further stated. “It will be an excellent opportunity for the Member States to take stock of the joint achievements made in the past 60 years and reflect upon how we, the Member States, with a shared vision and combined strength, should respond to the multifaceted and emerging challenges that we continue to face.”

Availing myself of this opportunity, I recommend the Inaugural Meeting to work out the recommendations of the NAM Youth Network for the Commemorative Event. I believe that such recommendations will be extremely useful and will constitute excellent food for thought for the NAM Member States in designing their future policies. I wish you a very productive meeting and successful deliberations in the upcoming two days, he said.

“Given the restricted environment in organizing physical meetings due to Covid-19 pandemic we were obliged to organize this meeting on a virtual format. As soon as the circumstances allow we would be pleased to welcome you all in Azerbaijan,” concluded Bayramov.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Baku holding inaugural meeting of NAM Youth Network (PHOTO)
Baku holding inaugural meeting of NAM Youth Network (PHOTO)
Non-Aligned Movement countries managed to unite despite COVID-19 pandemic - Azerbaijani FM
Non-Aligned Movement countries managed to unite despite COVID-19 pandemic - Azerbaijani FM
Azersu OJSC signs MoU on advanced training with bp (PHOTO)
Azersu OJSC signs MoU on advanced training with bp (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Baku holding inaugural meeting of NAM Youth Network (PHOTO) Politics 20:46
Non-Aligned Movement countries managed to unite despite COVID-19 pandemic - Azerbaijani FM Politics 20:29
Azerbaijan supports decision of OPEC plus countries to raise daily oil output (PHOTO) Economy 20:19
Kazakhstan developing projects on fighting harmful emissions Kazakhstan 20:07
Georgia shares parameters for draft budget for 2022 Georgia 19:25
Baku Metro opens tender to install fire extinguishing systems Tenders 19:13
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 5 Oil&Gas 18:38
Azersu OJSC signs MoU on advanced training with bp (PHOTO) Economy 18:30
Transport, logistics have potential to strengthen economic relations between Turkmenistan and Russia – President Berdimuhamedov Business 18:30
Azerbaijan pursues independent policy and no one must interfere in our internal affairs - President Aliyev Politics 18:22
Iran reveals plan on annual water transfer to its eastern provinces Oil&Gas 18:09
Japanese TET Int'l Dev't ready to manufacture tobacco products in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (Exclusive) Economy 18:06
GeoSafety opens tender for purchase of hotel consumer goods Tenders 18:06
Japanese company aims to boost investments in its production in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Business 18:04
Number of passenger planes flying over Iran increases Business 18:03
Uzbek Asia Trans Gas to buy air filters via tender Tenders 17:59
Number of transactions at Uzbek stock exchange decreaown in Sept. 2021 Finance 17:55
Azerbaijani President talks importance of Jabrayil operation for subsequent course of Second Karabakh War Politics 17:48
Georgia increases import of medical oxygen Georgia 17:48
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for repair of railway equipment Tenders 17:46
In centuries-old history of our people, there was no victory similar to one won in Second Karabakh War – President Aliyev Politics 17:46
Iran begins repairing operations at Bushehr NPP Nuclear Program 17:45
Value of Iran’s exports from Semnan Province up Business 17:45
Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly rising in Iran Finance 17:44
China rejects US request to cut oil imports from Iran - Chamber of Commerce Oil&Gas 17:44
Construction of mosque in Jojug Marjanli, similar to Govhar Agha mosque, has symbolic meaning - President Aliyev Politics 17:41
Returning life to completely destroyed territories in just a year shows great potential - Azerbaijani president Politics 17:41
Iran's egg industry faces shortage of feed inputs Business 17:40
India can help UAE bring down healthcare costs: Minister Other News 17:33
Indian EAM Jaishankar, Colombian Foreign Minister Discuss Boosting Bilateral Ties Other News 17:29
OPEC+ revises upward oil demand growth in 2022 — technical committee Arab World 17:26
Kazakhstan reveals mechanism for implementation of low-carbon dev’t concept by 2050 Oil&Gas 17:26
October 4 - Jabrayil's liberation day will forever remain in our history - Azerbaijani president Politics 17:22
Iran allocates funds for import of essential goods Business 17:22
UAE expected to raise around $3 bln with debut bonds Arab World 17:18
Kazakhstan's trade with Georgia down twofold Business 17:15
Iran Khodro company increases auto manufacturing Business 17:14
Iran to ease export-import rules Business 17:12
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange keeps upward trend Finance 17:09
UNICEF to help Turkmenistan increase emergency preparedness Business 17:08
Iran temporarily bans kiwifruit exports Business 17:08
Turkmenistan ready to work closely with new Afghan government - president Turkmenistan 17:06
IATA sees sharp fall in airline losses in 2022 Other News 17:05
Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla reaches Sri Lanka on four-day visit Other News 16:52
Turkey names number of ships docking at Iskenderun port in 8M2021 Turkey 16:42
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Tuzla, Greece's Chios ports Turkey 16:42
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 16:40
Azerbaijani gymnasts grab gold, silver at competitions in Turkey (PHOTO) Society 16:39
IRICA unveils details of Iran’s trade turnover with Georgia Business 16:37
El Al to launch Tel Aviv flights to Chicago, Tokyo Israel 16:28
WHO to give approval to Covaxin this month, say top health experts Other News 16:23
Over 900 million Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Health minister Other News 16:21
Kazakhstan's goods import from S.Korea plummets Business 16:16
Uzbekneftegaz receives gas flow from well in Khojikazgan field Oil&Gas 16:16
Alternative road to partially eliminate chaotic traffic at northern exit from Baku - expert Society 16:15
Iran reveals data on work of Loshan Shahid Beheshti TPP Oil&Gas 16:14
Azerbaijan reveals latest data on mine clearance work carried out in liberated lands Society 16:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:05
Iran shares data on electricity generation of renewable energy power plants Oil&Gas 16:05
Azerbaijan confirms 391 more COVID-19 cases, 835 recoveries Society 15:58
TAP’s technical forward capacity for Oct.4-10 Oil&Gas 15:55
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with Georgian PM (PHOTO) Politics 15:52
Iran, Kyrgyzstan to cooperate on export of honey to Europe Business 15:51
Iran keeps delaying JCPOA talks to reform domestic situation - expert Nuclear Program 15:51
TBC Capital publishes updated report on economic growth in Georgia Georgia 15:35
Iran opens pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Business 15:34
Iran eyes to increase export to Caucasus region Business 15:33
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of school building in Jabrayil district Politics 15:23
Azerbaijan to finance construction of central hospital in Jabrayil city Politics 15:22
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 15:18
President Aliyev lays foundations for Central Hospital, school building, first multi-apartment residential area in Jabrayil Politics 15:16
Azerbaijani president lays foundation of "Araz Valley economic zone" industrial park Politics 15:16
Domestic capabilities help Iran save big on import of household appliances Business 15:14
McDonald's targets net zero emissions by 2050, from meat to energy US 15:06
Gas price in Europe up over $1200 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 15:05
Russia records 25,781 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:02
Repurposing natural gas pipeline systems for hydrogen supply can be substantially less costly Oil&Gas 15:01
"Araz Valley economic zone" industrial park to be created in East Zangezur - decree Politics 15:01
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates military base of State Border Service in Jabrayil district Politics 14:52
Kazakhstan sees rise in revenues of foreign investors in local payment balance for 1H2021 Kazakhstan 14:50
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of Jabrayil Memorial Complex and first stone of Jabrayil city restoration Politics 14:50
Int’l trade to cover 15% of global demand for fossil fuels in 2030 Oil&Gas 14:49
Azerbaijani president meets with public representatives of liberated Jabrayil district (PHOTO) Politics 14:47
Hydrogen projects: overview of fundraising in 2020-21 Oil&Gas 14:45
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 4 Society 14:43
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 4 Georgia 14:42
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates 'Jabrayil' substation Politics 14:41
Azerbaijani president lays foundation for joint service center of KAMAZ and Ganja Automobile Plant in Jabrayil Politics 14:38
President Ilham Aliyev visits Jabrayil district (PHOTO) Politics 14:14
Turkmenistan increases electricity exports Turkmenistan 14:08
I'm looking forward to return to native Jabrayil after mine clearance - former Azerbaijani IDP Society 14:06
Uzbekistan to hold early voting in presidential elections on October 14 - 20 Uzbekistan 14:02
Azerbaijan shares data on COVID-19 cases among different age groups Society 13:55
300 railway stations to be connected with high-speed rail corridors in India Other News 13:54
Iran sees increase in exports through Khorramshahr border checkpoint Business 13:51
UN Office at Geneva and Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosting High-Level Meeting (PHOTO) Society 13:47
Turkey records growth in cargo, passenger traffic at Konya Airport Turkey 13:46
Freight turnover at airport of Turkish Trabzon province increases in 8M2021 Turkey 13:35
Azerbaijan launches TV and radio broadcasting in liberated Kalbajar district (PHOTO) ICT 13:32
US trying to find opportunities to create co-op between Azerbaijan and Armenia - ambassador Politics 13:31
All news