Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Pakistani counterpart (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on October 7, Trend reports.

The letter says:

"Dear Mr. President,

I am extremely saddened by the news of numerous human casualties and destruction as a result of the strong earthquake that occurred in the province of Baluchistan in your country.

In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express deep condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, the brotherly people of Pakistan, I wish the wounded to be healed and the consequences of the earthquake to be eliminated as soon as possible.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!"