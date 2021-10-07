President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of Baku Zoological Park after reconstruction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

Baku Zoological Park has been inaugurated after reconstruction.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

Baku Zoological Park was reconstructed on the initiative of founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva.