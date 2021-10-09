Azerbaijan's MoD organizes media tour to liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand districts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.9

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has organized a media tour to Hadrut settlement (Khojavand district) and Fuzuli city (administrative center of Fuzuli district), which were liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Trend reports on Oct.9 citing the ministry.

As part of the media tour, journalists interviewed Azerbaijani servicemen who served in military units deployed in these territories and took part in the second Karabakh war, took photos of the territory and recorded some footage.

The servicemen shared their recollections of military operations in the Hadrut and Fuzuli directions.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.