Armenia's bombardment of Azerbaijan's peaceful Ganja must not go unpunished -Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Armenia's bombardment of Azerbaijani Ganja city (located far from the zone where the Armenian-Azerbaijani hostilities took place) with ballistic missiles must not go unpunished, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“One year passes since the day when Armenia subjected the second largest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, to missile fire. This inhuman crime must not go unpunished. We pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the crimes committed by Armenia with deep sorrow,” the publication says.

During the second Karabakh war (from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020), Armenia subjected Ganja, Barda, Yevlakh, Beylagan, Tartar, Gabala, Goranboy, Aghjabadi, Khizi and other cities and districts of Azerbaijan to missile and artillery fire.

As a result of the military aggression by Armenia, 93 civilians of Azerbaijan were killed, including 12 children and 27 women. As many as 454 people were injured, including 35 children. Some 181 children lost one parent, five children lost both parents, one family died. In total, 12,292 residential and non-residential buildings and 288 vehicles were damaged.

A criminal case has been initiated into the death of every civilian in Azerbaijan caused by the Armenian terror, and appeals have been sent to international courts and organizations.