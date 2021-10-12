German technologies may be useful to mitigate pollution of Azerbaijan’s Okhchuchay river

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

German technologies can be extremely useful for mitigating the pollution consequences of the Okhchuchay River, which flows through the territory of the Zangilan region of Azerbaijan, German Ambassador to Baku Wolfgang Manig said at the Azerbaijani-German forum on the topic "Sustainable Development of Water Infrastructure in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to Manig, the strong pollution of Okhchuchay had been disclosed several months ago.

The diplomat noted the importance of this river for agriculture and other spheres, adding that German companies are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the development of water infrastructure.

“We are confident that such cooperation will be established. Our companies not only offer services and innovations, but also create new jobs,” the ambassador said.

Earlier it was reported that Armenia and the German Cronimet Mining operating on its territory pollute the Okhchuchay river with toxic waste, which flows through the territory of the Zangilan region of Azerbaijan and flows into the Araz river.

These actions cause serious damage to the ecosystem and biological resources, makes it impossible to use river water for irrigation. Thus, Armenia grossly violates the requirements of the 1992 Helsinki Convention.

