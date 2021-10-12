Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva takes control of treatment of 10-year-old child suffering from leukemia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva took control of the treatment of 10-year-old Eldar Ahmadzade, who is suffering from leukemia, Trend reports on Oct. 12.

Eldar, who is now being treated in Istanbul, needs bone marrow transplantation.

His brother will be his donor. Before the operation, Eldar must undergo a course of chemotherapy.

It’s important that Eldar Ahmadzade, who has already received two courses of chemotherapy, undergoes another two or three such medical procedures.

On the instructions of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, who took control of Eldar's treatment, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation took over the issues of support for additional courses of chemotherapy and bone marrow transplantation.