Iran has been destabilizing actor in many ways - US State Dept on Iran's action against Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Iran has been a destabilizing actor in many ways, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said during a briefing, Trend reports.
Price made the statement commenting on the question about Iran’s statements against neighboring country Azerbaijan.
“When it comes to Iran’s regional activities, we have been very clear, broadly speaking, where we stand. Iran has been a destabilizing actor in many ways, including its support to proxies, its support to other regional actors, its threats and coercive statements more broadly,” the statement said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Our presence in Afghanistan was limited to participation in peacekeeping operations - Azerbaijani president
Telecom operators of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (PHOTO)
Bakcell introduced journalists to latest trends and innovations in mobile telecommunications (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Turk TV channel on October 13, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)