Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement in connection with death of Azerbaijani soldier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement in connection with the death of an Azerbaijani soldier, Trend reports citing the ministry.

"According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, on October 14, 2021, as a result of a sniper shot of illegal Armenian armed detachments from the territory where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, Azerbaijani soldier Khamzayev Afgan Bahram oglu was killed. We strongly condemn this terrorist act.

This provocation, perpetrated by illegal Armenian armed groups supported by Armenia, is a gross violation of Armenia's obligations under the trilateral declaration of November 10, 2020 and contributes to the escalation of the situation in the region.

This provocation, committed by the armed forces of Armenia during the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of Russia, demonstrates the revanchist position of the Armenian side, as well as attempts to obstruct the activities of the Russian peacekeepers," stated the ministry.