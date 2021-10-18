Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers to soon issue proposals on raising social payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan will prepare and submit proposals to increase salaries, pensions and benefits until October 21, spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov told Trend.

Mammadov said that the proposals will be prepared and submitted in connection with the decree "On additional measures in the field of protecting the social welfare of the population" signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Oct.16.

According to the document, in order to mitigate the negative consequences of the impact of processes occurring in international markets on prices within the country for the population of the country, in particular, especially vulnerable groups of the population, and to strengthen social protection of the population, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare and submit to the president the proposals for reflecting an increase of social benefits, wages and salaries in the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022.