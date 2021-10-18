Azerbaijan stands for normalizing relations with Armenia in post-conflict period based on int'l law - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan stands for normalizing relations with Armenia in the post-conflict period [following the end of the second Karabakh war] based on int'l law and this position remains unchanged, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports on Oct.18.

Bayramov made the remark during the joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

“It would be better if the process of delimitation and demarcation of the internationally recognized borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan starts soon,” the Azerbaijani diplomat said.

“If Armenia takes a step in this direction, then Azerbaijan will take a step in response,” he added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.