French ambassador makes statement on occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Restoration Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

A long way, 30 years have passed since the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross said in a statement, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan retained its sovereignty, ensured the security of its citizens, developed infrastructure and economy, established international cooperation, raised university standards and began restoring a welfare state to meet the social needs of its population,” said the statement.

Following the second Karabakh war [between Armenia and Azerbaijan], a ceasefire agreement was reached, which is supposed to allow building the future, the statement said.

“On the occasion of the 30th anniversary, I am delivering a friendly message from France. I wish Azerbaijan to strengthen its partnership with Europe, accelerate adaptation to climate and digital transformation, conclude a long-term peace with Armenia,” the ambassador said.