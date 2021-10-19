President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences on Oct. 19 to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan due to the death of Chairman of the Board of Baykar Makina company Ozdemir Bayraktar, Trend reports.
