Azerbaijan discloses names of returned Armenian servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The names of five Armenian servicemen who were serving sentences in Azerbaijan and were transferred back to Armenia have become known, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend.

Armenian citizens Mels Ambardanyan, Rafik Karapetyan, Zhora Manukyan, Ovsep Manukyan and Sedrak Sogomonyan, who illegally crossed the Azerbaijani border in the Khojavand district and were detained in the direction of the village of Hadrut, were transferred to Armenia through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers.

These Armenian servicemen were detained by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan after the Second Karabakh war has ended. Baku Court on Grave Crimes sentenced each of the detainees to four years in prison.