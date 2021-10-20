Croatian companies may partake in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The issue of the participation of Croatian companies in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region has been discussed in Baku, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the remark at a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman in Baku.

In the course of the meeting, the minister noted the presence of great potential for the development of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Croatia.

“During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the issue of attracting Croatian companies to restoration work in Azerbaijan’s territories, previously liberated from Armenian occupation. In this regard, the Croatian side has already presented a number of proposals to the relevant structures of Azerbaijan,” Bayramov said.