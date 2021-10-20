Turkmenistan joins "Turkic World" project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

Turkmenistan joined the "Turkic World" project (www.turkic.world), being implemented on the initiative of Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group, Trend reports.

From now on, the news will be published on the media platform not only in Azerbaijani, Turkish, Kyrgyz, Russian, and English but also in the Turkmen language.

Media structures of other Turkic-speaking states are also expected to join the project in the near future.

The "Turkic World" digital project was presented in Baku on May 24, 2021. The heads of the media structures of Azerbaijan and Turkey, diplomats of the Turkic-speaking countries, MPs, and public representatives attended the project presentation ceremony.

The unique software makes it possible to improve the project and connect other Turkic-speaking states to the digital platform. A mobile version of the digital platform has also been developed.