Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from meeting with former IDPs from Fuzuli (VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Details added, first version posted 11:32
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.20
Trend:
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on her official Instagram has shared footages from a meeting with former internally displaced persons from Fuzuli, Trend reports.
The post on her official Instagram page says:
“A meeting with former IDPs from Fuzuli district. I sincerely share with you the excitement and joy of your return to your native lands! ”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from meeting with former IDPs from Fuzuli (VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation due to liberation of Zangilan on October 20, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)