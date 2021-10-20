FMs of Azerbaijan, Croatia hold expanded meeting in Baku (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.20

Trend:

A meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman was held in an expanded format, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, at the meeting with the participation of the delegations of both countries, the prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia, as well as issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including on the platforms of the EU and the Eastern Partnership, were discussed.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister noted the successful development of friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries, stressed the importance of continuing the political dialogue and organizing mutual visits and high-level meetings.

In turn, the Croatian Foreign Minister noted that his country is interested in deepening ties with Azerbaijan.

The ministers exchanged views on a number of issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, including the systematic holding of inter-ministerial political consultations, the expansion of inter-parliamentary ties, as well as on the prospects for the development of ties in the economic, energy, agricultural, humanitarian, tourism, high technology, and other areas.

It was emphasized that the organization of the business forum will contribute to the expansion of ties in the trade and economic sphere.

In addition, Bayramov informed his colleague about the latest situation in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, in particular, issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements, the ongoing restoration, and de-mining work.

Taking into account the experience of friendly Croatia in the field of mine clearance, the possibility of its participation in the restoration process of the liberated Azerbaijani territories was noted.

Furthermore, the ministers exchanged views on the situation in the regions and issues on the global agenda.