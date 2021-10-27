State Grain Fund of Azerbaijan transferred to jurisdiction of State Reserves Agency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed on October 27 an order on the application of the law "On amendments to the law 'On grain' " dated October 15, 2021 in connection with the entry into force of this law and amending the decree" On application of the law 'On grain' " dated 15 July 2020, Trend reports.
According to the amendment, the State Grain Fund was transferred to the jurisdiction of the State Reserves Agency.
