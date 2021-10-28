President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyz Republic Kairat Osmonaliyev on October 28, Trend reports.
