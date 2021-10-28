President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO)

Politics 28 October 2021 11:41 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyz Republic Kairat Osmonaliyev on October 28, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Exports of Iran to Tajikistan soar
Exports of Iran to Tajikistan soar
Kazakhstan's trade dynamics with TOP-3 CIS partners unveiled
Kazakhstan's trade dynamics with TOP-3 CIS partners unveiled
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan may change customs duties on petroleum products
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan may change customs duties on petroleum products
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 11:46
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender to attract designing services Tenders 11:46
Iran allocates financial aid to support maritime industries Business 11:46
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed Romanian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:45
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO) Politics 11:41
Baku Stock Exchange talks readiness to issue "Green Bonds" for Azerbaijan's liberated lands Business 11:37
Israel 2021-22 budget clears parliament's finance committee Israel 11:25
Kazakh banks increase lending value m-o-m Finance 11:23
Iran builds prefabricated homes in Kish Island Business 11:20
Azerbaijan's Bravo auctions its first bonds via Baku Stock Exchange (PHOTO) Economy 11:11
Azerbaijan completes repairs of houses in Jojug Marjanli damaged by Armenia’s shelling (PHOTO) Society 11:10
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 11:09
Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 28 Georgia 11:07
Iran's Astara port , Russia's Astrakhan port declared sister ports Business 11:05
Kazakhstan reports increase in all types of deposits Finance 11:04
Kazakhstan to consider construction of reservoirs in Kyzylorda region Kazakhstan 11:02
Kazakhstan doesn’t plan to suspend scheduled flights – ministry Kazakhstan 10:51
Iran reactivates fuel stations after cyberattack Business 10:37
Azerbaijan betters positions in revised Global Firepower 2021 rating Politics 10:35
Iranian currency rates for October 28 Finance 10:32
Booster jab is important for long-term protection against COVID-19 - Azerbaijani doctor Society 10:28
National Iranian Oil Company discloses volume of gas to be extracted in country Oil&Gas 10:26
SOCAR Ukraine sees 11% increase in fuel sales Oil&Gas 10:09
Iran and Turkmenistan sign cooperation document Business 09:50
Iran's export to Kazakhstan increases Business 09:49
Azerbaijani boxers start performance in World Cup in Belgrade with victory Society 09:48
Azerbaijan repatriates 38 children from Iraqi orphanages – MFA Politics 09:29
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at Antalya port Turkey 09:29
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 30 Oil&Gas 09:25
Brent falls to two-week low after inventory shock Oil&Gas 09:17
Vienna talks to be resumed in late Nov.: Ulyanov Iran 08:41
Georgia increases re-exports of vehicles Georgia 08:24
Coronavirus caseload in Kazakhstan climbs to 934,387 Kazakhstan 08:07
Iran prepares to boost maritime transit Iran 08:00
Biden likely to head to COP26 without a final U.S. climate deal US 07:39
6 companies to recall nearly 330,000 vehicles over faulty parts in South Korea Other News 06:54
India rejects net zero carbon emissions target, says pathway more important Other News 06:03
Australia eases COVID-19 travel advisory ahead of border reopening World 05:24
Barcelona sack coach Koeman after loss to Rayo Vallecano World 04:46
US, Turkey hold new talks to 'resolve F-35 dispute' US 03:58
EU top court fines Poland 1 mln euros per day amid legal row Europe 03:22
Turkey reports 26,896 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:25
US tells Iran ‘window will not remain open forever’ to revive nuclear deal Nuclear Program 01:39
Portugal's parliament rejects budget, snap election looms in 2022 Europe 00:45
Better future awaits Karabakh Armenians as citizens of Azerbaijan after opening of Fuzuli Int'l Airport - Russian expert Politics 00:15
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian Interfax agency on October 28, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 28, 2020 Politics 00:01
Blinken says he ordered reviews of State Dept's evacuation efforts out of Afghanistan Other News 27 October 23:51
Moderna COVID shot could be used in U.S. children, teens within weeks World 27 October 22:56
London launches Europe's biggest scheme to drive polluting vehicles off roads Europe 27 October 22:06
14th batch of Sputnik V vaccines delivered to Iran Embassy in Moscow Iran 27 October 21:27
GD leaders address supporters, promise Georgia's development Georgia 27 October 21:24
Opening of Fuzuli Int'l Airport landmark event for Azerbaijan and dev't of region- Russian expert Politics 27 October 21:00
Japanese Noritsuisu Co. Ltd preparing to launch new project in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 27 October 20:02
Kazakhstan’s mining company opens tender on spare parts for truck Tenders 27 October 19:33
Uzbekistan to build its first digital control system substation Uzbekistan 27 October 19:31
Turkey unveils its economy sectors attracting foreign investors Turkey 27 October 19:31
Azerbaijan reveals TOP-10 banks in terms of income for 3Q2021 Finance 27 October 19:27
Azerbaijan’s TOP-10 banks in expenditures terms for 3Q2021 revealed Finance 27 October 19:26
TBC Bank to financially support Georgian farmers Georgia 27 October 19:25
Kazakhstan draws up national project for energy complex dev’t by 2025 Oil&Gas 27 October 19:22
Kazakhstan discloses deterioration degree of local power grids Kazakhstan 27 October 19:19
Cairo-Moscow flight returns to airport due to suspicious message in cabin Arab World 27 October 18:06
Norwegian Air to lease 13 Boeing planes Europe 27 October 18:04
McDonald's sales soar on higher prices, newer menu items US 27 October 17:59
Iran supports development of constructive relations with Azerbaijan - FM Politics 27 October 17:53
Iran’s PMO declares volume of essential products available in ports Transport 27 October 17:51
TOP-10 Azerbaijani banks in terms of net profit for 3Q2021 Finance 27 October 17:51
Azerbaijan inks new deals with several states on investment in its Alat FEZ - ministry Economy 27 October 17:47
Kazakhstan increases mobile internet speed in September Kazakhstan 27 October 17:36
IMIDRO reveals data on iron ore concentrate production in Iran Business 27 October 17:31
Renaissance Capital forecasts inflation in Georgia to slow down Georgia 27 October 17:30
Azerbaijan talks possible vaccination of adolescents prone to catching COVID-19 Society 27 October 17:23
Kazakhstan considering introducing carbon tax Kazakhstan 27 October 17:20
India, Kyrgyzstan hold first strategic dialogue, discuss Afghanistan Other News 27 October 17:14
Uzbekistan Railways modernizing railway carriages to increase passenger traffic Uzbekistan 27 October 17:14
Japanese TEPCO plans to continue investment in Georgia's energy sector Georgia 27 October 17:13
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 27 October 17:11
Iran`s TEDPIX on the rise after week of decline Finance 27 October 17:11
Teva Pharm Q3 profit misses estimates, to sell $4 bln in bonds Israel 27 October 17:09
OPEC ready to strengthen co-op with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 27 October 16:59
Kazakh Energy Ministry working on building nuclear power plant Oil&Gas 27 October 16:58
Uzbek Ministry of Finance to cancel fees for purchase of used cars in 2022 Uzbekistan 27 October 16:49
Indian Railways changes policy, PSUs to now compete in open market for tenders Other News 27 October 16:48
Turkey's leather exports to Iran up in value for 9M2021 Turkey 27 October 16:47
Azerbaijan confirms 2,300 more COVID-19 cases, 1,248 recoveries Society 27 October 16:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 27 October 16:44
Georgia and Spain eye to launch direct flights between capitals Georgia 27 October 16:42
Azerbaijan, WB ink new loan agreement Economy 27 October 16:34
Iron ore concentrate production by giant Iranian companies up Business 27 October 16:31
Turkmenistan starts experimental growth of papaya in Mary region Turkmenistan 27 October 16:29
IMF revising India's growth forecast is 'gross under estimation': N K Singh Other News 27 October 16:28
Turkish KOSGEB talks interest in implementing projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 27 October 16:21
Decarbonization of economy to transform Kazakhstan’s fuel and energy complex – minister Kazakhstan 27 October 16:21
Kazakhstan's trade indicators with EAEU member states for 8M2021 unveiled Kazakhstan 27 October 16:20
Kazakhstan records decrease in renewable energy tariffs Kazakhstan 27 October 16:03
Bank Keshavarzi Iran provides loans for construction of greenhouses Finance 27 October 15:51
State Grain Fund of Azerbaijan transferred to jurisdiction of State Reserves Agency Politics 27 October 15:50
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Czech Republic Politics 27 October 15:47
Iran resumes rice imports Business 27 October 15:46
All news