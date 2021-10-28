Romania plays very important role in Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation plan - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28

Trend:

Romania plays a very important role in the Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation plan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania Vasile Soare, Trend reports.

"Greetings, and you are welcome to Azerbaijan. I wish you a good time and active work in our country. I am sure you will work on further developing our relations, which already have a good history. We do hope that the prospects will be as good both in bilateral relations and within the framework of Azerbaijan-EU cooperation. There are many topics to discuss. Of course, Romania plays a very important role in the Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation plan. For many years, Romania has played one of the most active roles in the strengthening of this cooperation. In particular, our relations cover both the bilateral format and the format of cooperation within international organizations. Therefore, there are many prospects here. In my opinion, there are ample opportunities for cooperation in the economic, trade and energy spheres, as well as in the field of transport. As you may know, Azerbaijan is making great efforts to turn the country into a transport and logistical center of Eurasia, and great work has been done in this direction. But a lot depends on bilateral relations. Therefore, the existing and planned infrastructure will create alternative opportunities for shippers. Thus, we look forward to cooperation in this area as well. However, we have always been open to cooperation with your country in all other areas. I think we will continue to do so on the basis of mutual interests. I wish you a good time and active work in Azerbaijan," the head of state said.