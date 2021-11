President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of orphanage-kindergarten No 7 in Shamakhi city (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 19:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the orphanage-kindergarten No 7 constructed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the city of Shamakhi.

The 60-seat kindergarten features game halls and bedrooms, a gym, a conference and a music hall, and a medical point.