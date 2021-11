President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva take part in opening ceremony of Creativity Center in Shamakhi (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 19:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

The Creativity Center has opened in the city of Shamakhi, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Creativity Center established with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The two-storey building of the Creativity Center has art workshops.