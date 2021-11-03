Over 3,000 people proposed to be released in Azerbaijan under amnesty (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

More than 3,000 people may be released from imprisonment in Azerbaijan under amnesty in connection with Victory Day [marked on Nov. 8 to commemorate liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports on Nov. 3.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev put forward an initiative to declare an amnesty, taking into account the exceptional significance of the 'Victory Day' for the Azerbaijani people and continuing to follow the traditions of humanism.

In connection with the first anniversary of the historic victory in the second Karabakh war, it is expected that this act of amnesty, sent to the Milli Majlis (parliament) by the President of Azerbaijan, will affect more than 16,000 people.

Aside from the mentioned 3,000, another figure of up to 3,000 will be exempted from the unserved part of their sentence.