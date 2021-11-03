Russian Foreign Ministry emphasizes need for rapid delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasizes the need to launch the process of delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border as soon as possible, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

Zakharova added that the work on the implementation of trilateral statements on the Karabakh region is underway in all spheres.

"The upcoming anniversary of the adoption of a statement on the complete ceasefire and all hostilities in the Karabakh conflict zone by the leaders was discussed during phone conversations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his colleagues from Armenia on November 1, and his counterpart from Azerbaijan on November 2,” the spokesperson said.

“The ministers were unanimous in their assessments that over the past year the situation in the region has stabilized, the ceasefire regime is generally observed,” the spokesperson added.

Zakharova said that the role of the Russian peacekeepers is highly valued in Baku and Yerevan.

“The certain incidents will be resolved through interaction from both sides,” the spokesperson said.

“The efforts are also being made to restore the ties in the transport sector,” Zakharova said. “We also see a comprehensive solution to the problem in the soonest beginning of the process of delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border with its further demarcation."