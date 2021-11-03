VMedia channel exposes one of most notorious Armenia's fake claims about Second Karabakh War (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

The VMedia channel on YouTube in its new video footage exposes one of the most notorious and resonant fake claims of the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh War, spread by Armenian propagandists, namely, accusations that Azerbaijan allegedly fired on the Cathedral of Christ the Holy Savior in Shusha city on October 8, 2020.

According to Yerevan’s statement, the so-called strike was made either through a drone or artillery. This detail helped the authors of the VMedia channel to prove that there was no shelling at least because the church was not exploded or burnt.

“The identity of the Armenian journalists, who were allegedly injured during the fake shelling of the cathedral, also arouses doubts,” the message said. “Russian blogger Yuri Kotenok became an unwilled participant and victim of a fake performance, the video footage of which was then spread by notorious journalists Pegov and Kots. However, their fake show is obvious.”