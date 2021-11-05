Azerbaijan’s parliament to discuss declaring amnesty in connection with Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The regular plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan’s parliament) will be held on November 5, Trend reports.

The agenda of the session includes 10 issues:

- statement of the Milli Majlis in connection with November 8 - Victory Day (to commemorate liberation of Shusha and other Azerbaijani cities and villages from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war);

- declaration of amnesty in connection with the Victory Day;

- bill on amendments to the law "on State Duty" (third reading);

- bill on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses (third reading);

- bill on amendments to the law "on education" (third reading);

- bill on amendments to the law "on vocational education" (third reading);

- bill on amendments to the law "on privatization of state property";

- bill on amendments to the law "on the establishment of orders and medals of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the jubilee medal "30th anniversary of the State Customs Committee (1992-2022)" and the medal "For effective cooperation with customs authorities" (second reading);

- bill on amendments to the law "on the establishment of orders and medals of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the jubilee medal "100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University (1921-2021)" (first reading);

- bill on amendments to the law "on the establishment of orders and medals of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the medal "For cooperation in the defense industry" and the jubilee medal "15th anniversary of the Ministry of Defense Industry (2005-2020)" (first reading).