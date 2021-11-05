Azerbaijan so far handed over up to 1,700 bodies of servicemen to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijan has so far handed over up to 1,700 bodies of servicemen to Armenia in accordance with the humanitarian law, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while speaking at the conference "44-Day Victory Path" at the ADA University, Trend reports on Nov. 5

Bayramov stressed that nothing is known about the fate of 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens, who disappeared in the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war.

The minister added that today the main goal is the return of compatriots to the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

“People visiting these territories are surprised by the scale of the destruction and the commissioning of the Fuzuli International Airport in the shortest period, the beginning of the construction of airports in Zangilan and Lachin, the construction of roads, approval of the general plans of cities,” Bayramov added. “We will return the first inhabitants to these lands soon.”