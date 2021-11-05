Issues on agenda of Global Baku Forum very relevant - ex-president of Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

The issues on the agenda of the Global Baku Forum are very relevant, productive discussions are underway, ex-President of Ukraine, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Viktor Yushchenko, participating in the VIII Global Baku Forum, told reporters, Trend reports.

Yushchenko stressed that the forum is being held on very significant days - on the eve of the anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

“Many events have happened in the region over the past two years since the previous forum,” the ex-president of Ukraine said. “Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity. I wish Azerbaijan success!”

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.