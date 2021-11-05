Azerbaijan’s parliament approves amnesty declaration in connection with Victory Day (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 13:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Milli Mejlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan at its plenary session on November 5, on the basis of the initiative put forward by the President of Azerbaijan, guided by paragraph 19 of the first part of Article 95 of the Constitution, discussed and approved a bill on declaring an amnesty in connection with Victory Day - November 8 [commemorating the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports.

According to the bill, it is proposed to release from the unserved part of the sentence, regardless of its term, the following individuals:

- participants of the Second Karabakh War and other military operations for the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as close relatives of persons who died and disappeared during the war and military operations;

- citizens awarded orders and medals of Azerbaijan in connection with their participation in the Second Karabakh War and in other military operations for the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, as well as for other special merits;

- close relatives of those killed and persons who became disabled as a result of military provocations of Armenia against the civilian population before the date of entry of this bill into force, including during the Patriotic War;

- citizens who became disabled during the Khojaly genocide, close relatives of those killed and missing during it;

- persons deported from Armenia as a result of the policy of ethnic cleansing, terrorism, and genocide in 1948, 1953, 1988 and 1992;

- persons who became internally displaced persons as a result of the occupation of a part of the territory of Azerbaijan by Armenia in 1988-1993;

- persons who became disabled as a result of the tragedy of January 20, 1990, and/or close relatives of martyrs;

- persons performing an international duty, as well as in the USSR Armed Forces and/or participating in the peacekeeping operations of Azerbaijan, including close relatives of those killed or missing in connection with the performance of these duties;