President Ilham Aliyev receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Erika Olson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State on November 5.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Chairman of Committee on Religious and Waqf Affairs of Egyptian Parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Latest
Chairman of Committee on Religious and Waqf Affairs of Egyptian Parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
It is necessary to use opportunities gained through victory in Second Karabakh War - ADA University rector
Amnesty in connection with Victory Day is continuation of humane policy in Azerbaijan - deputy speaker
Problems arisen due to COVID-19 must be solved by joint efforts of int’l organizations - Assistant to Tajikistan’s president
President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO/VIDEO)