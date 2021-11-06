Russia ready to assist in launching negotiations on defining Armenian-Azerbaijani border - Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Russia is ready to assist in the launch of negotiations on the definition of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for its subsequent demarcation, said the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the occasion of the anniversary of the signing of a trilateral statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 10, 2020, Trend reports citing TASS.

As noted, the statement of November 10, 2020 recorded an important provision - the unblocking of all economic and transport links in the region.

"We believe that a long-term solution to the problem is the launch of the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border with its subsequent demarcation. Russia is ready to provide the necessary advisory assistance, provide the necessary cartographic material at the request of the parties, share its rich demarcation experience with other countries," said the statement.

Following the results of eight meetings of the trilateral working group under the co-chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled, a report was presented describing specific rail and road routes to restore communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan with access to transport communications of neighboring countries, which will increase transit attractiveness of the region and will attract additional investments.