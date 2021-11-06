Aide to Azerbaijani president on Aghdam: we didn't think destruction would be so large-scale

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Azerbaijan knew about the destruction on its liberated lands, but we didn't expect it would be so large-scale, Aide to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on the panel session on the topic "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's city of Aghdam reminded Hiroshima during WWII, Hajiyev said.

"Armenia has not achieved anything during these 30 years of occupation. Now the situation needs to change, and we're ready. If we manage to restore peace, the entire region would benefit from it," Hajiyev said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The VIII Global Baku Forum will complete its work today.