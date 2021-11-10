Azerbaijan starts execution of Amnesty Act announced in connection with Victory Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
Trend:
Azerbaijan has started the execution of the Amnesty Act, announced in connection with November 8 - Victory Day, the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan told Trend.
