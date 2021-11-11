Zangazur corridor to contribute to development of Turkic world - Turkish FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
Trend:
The Zangazur corridor will contribute to the development of the Turkic world, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the countries participating in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Istanbul, Trend reports on Nov. 11.
