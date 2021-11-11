Amnesty act to be executed ahead of schedule - Public Council under Azerbaijani justice ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The act of amnesty will be executed faster than the established deadline of four months, a member of the Public Committee under the Ministry of Justice, President of the Constitutional Research Foundation Alimammad Nuriyev said at a round table with the participation of media representatives, dedicated to the Amnesty Act, announced on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.

According to Nuriyev, immediately after the adoption of the Amnesty Act by the Milli Majlis (parliament), more than 100 people were released.

"In my opinion, the execution of the Amnesty Act can be completed in a month," Nuriyev said.